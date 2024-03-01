English
Updated April 25th, 2022 at 22:58 IST

JK logs 14 new coronavirus cases

Press Trust Of India
Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,004 in the Union Territory, officials said.

The coronavirus death toll stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

While seven new cases were reported from Jammu district, the Kashmir division reported the other seven cases with Budgam recording three followed by two each in Baramulla and Srinagar districts.

There are 50 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,203, the officials said. PTI MIJ CK

Published April 25th, 2022 at 22:58 IST

