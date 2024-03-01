Updated April 25th, 2022 at 22:58 IST
JK logs 14 new coronavirus cases
JK logs 14 new coronavirus cases
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Srinagar, Apr 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 14 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,004 in the Union Territory, officials said.
The coronavirus death toll stands at 4,751 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement
While seven new cases were reported from Jammu district, the Kashmir division reported the other seven cases with Budgam recording three followed by two each in Baramulla and Srinagar districts.
There are 50 active cases of the disease in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,203, the officials said. PTI MIJ CK
Advertisement
Published April 25th, 2022 at 22:58 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Surbhi Chandna Enjoys Her Bachelorette PartyWeb Stories18 minutes ago
Netflix Announces Slate Of Titles For 2024Galleries25 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.