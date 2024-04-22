Advertisement

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at at least nine locations in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday in a joint operation with the J&K police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). A statement by NIA revealed that the massive crackdown was in connection with the J&K terror conspiracy case RC-05/2022/NIA/JMU registered by the anti-terror agency suo moto on June 21, 2022, involving Pakistan-backed banned terrorist outfits and their offshoots.

The statement further revealed that the terror conspiracy involved “plans by the banned terrorist organisations and their newly floated offshoots to unleash violence in J&K by using sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms, etc.”

What did the NIA recover in the J&K raids?

In the extensive search by the Indian investigating agency, several digital devices were recovered. These contained “large volumes of incriminating data and documents”, said the agency.

Where were the NIA raids conducted?

The raids were conducted at the premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers (OGWs) who are linked with the newly-formed offshoots and affiliates of proscribed terrorist outfits such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, and several others. Along with these, the NIA also raided the premises of terror sympathisers and cadres of these banned outfits.

According to the NIA, the Pakistan-backed outfits have been “conspiring, in both physical and cyber space, to carry out terror acts aimed at disturbing the peace and communal harmony in J&K by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers”.

The banned affiliate outfits include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others.