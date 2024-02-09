Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

J&K On Alert As Agencies Warn of Fidayeen-Style Attack Ahead of Afzal Guru’s Death Anniversary

The alert has warned of a Fidayeen-type attack. On February 9, 2013, Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was hanged at the jail.

Jammu& Kashmir:  Security Agencies have sounded an alert in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening ahead of Jaish Terrorist Afzal Guru’s death Anniversary. The alert has warned of a Fidayeen-type attack. On February 9, 2013, Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru was hanged at the jail.

Sources informed Republic that the alert has made mention of 'Afzal Guru Squad', the terror group formed by Jaish E Mohammad after the hanging of Afzal Guru in 2013. This wing of Jaish has carried out close to half a dozen deadly terror attacks across the country. Jammu and Kashmir Police along with sister intelligence agencies is keeping an eye on the activities of the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

The 'Afzal Guru squad' of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit carried out a deadly attack on the Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu in February 2018.  On October 2 201, the squad carried out a similar attack on a BSF camp near Srinagar airport. Afzal Guru Squad carried out a fidayeen attack on district police lines in Pulwama in August 2017. The attack in the Nagrota area of Jammu in November 2016 was also carried out by the outfit to avenge the hanging of Guru.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 20:14 IST

