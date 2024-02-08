Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 20:50 IST

PDP Files Plea in SC Seeking Review of Verdict Upholding Scrapping of Article 370

Digital Desk
Supreme Court
Last month, a five-judge Constitution bench upheld the validity of the Center's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jammu: The People's Democratic Party on January 10 filed a petition seeking review of the judgement of the Supreme Court in the Article 370 abrogation matter. The petition has been filed under Article 137 of the Constitution of India.

Taking to Twitter, the party wrote,” People's Democratic Party has filed a petition under Article 137 of the Constitution of India seeking a review of the judgement of the apex court in the Article 370 abrogation matter. Our stand firmly conveys that the said judgement suffers from various Ex Facie errors(sic).”

Last month, a five-judge Constitution bench upheld the validity of the Center's decision on the abrogation of Article 370 while pointing out that Article 370 is a “temporary provision.” Article 370 gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Scrapping Article 370 was among the core issues of BJP's agenda and had been consistently included in its election manifestos. The apex court verdict was seen as a boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 20:29 IST

