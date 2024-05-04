Advertisement

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday introduced GPS tracker anklets for criminals who were bailed out in Kupwara. This innovative step aims to enhance monitoring and ensure accountability post-release.The Kupwara Police utilized the GPS system to closely monitor the activities of jailed criminals, marking a significant advancement in law enforcement technology in the region.

Two individuals, Abid Ali Bhat and Abdul Majeed Bhat, who were incarcerated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, became the first recipients of the GPS tracker anklets upon being bailed out.

In pictures | The J&K Police's GPS tracker anklets

By implementing GPS tracking technology, law enforcement agencies can effectively track the movements and whereabouts of individuals who have been released on bail, thereby reducing the risk of repeat offenses and enhancing public safety.

The utilization of GPS tracker anklets represents a proactive measure to ensure that individuals with a history of criminal involvement remain under surveillance and adhere to the conditions of their bail release.