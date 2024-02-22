J&K: Police Intel Warns Of Fidayeen Attack in Samba, Alert Issued

Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu and Kashmir Police have shared an alert with the Indian Army, warning them of a possible Fidayeen attack in the Samba district of Jammu. The alert has been issued following the information that two terrorists are hiding in the upper forests of the Samba district and keeping in view the same, all installations of the Indian Army should maintain the highest level of alertness.

Senior Official informed Republic Media that a general input came to us regarding the presence of two terrorists in the upper reaches of Samba after which an alert was shared with the Indian Army. “The input generated is further corroborated by sister intelligence agencies. We are maintaining the highest level of alertness and are here to ensure that any such attempt is foiled timely,” he added.

Earlier on January 19, security forces today launched a search operation in the area following inputs regarding the use of Thuraya mobile sets by suspected terrorists in the Dergarh area of Samba.





