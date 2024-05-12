Advertisement

Udhampur: Days after a group of Pakistani terrorists attacked and killed a police official in Jammu and Kashmir (JK)’s Udhampur district, the Jammu and Kashmir police released the sketches of five suspected Pakistani terrorists allegedly involved in the incident. According to the police sources, the sketches are of the Pakistani terrorists, who are active in the upper reaches of JK’s Udhampur district.

As per the law enforcement agency, these terrorists are suspects in the killing of a Village Defence Guard (VDG) Special Police Officer (SPO) on April 28 in Basantgarh area of Udhampur.

Meanwhile, the security forces and the Union Territory (UT) police are on prowl to hunt down the terrorists involved in the killing of the security personnel. The police are also taking help and clues from the locals in identifying the terrorists.

Notably, a VDG member was killed in a gunfight with recently infiltrated terrorists in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district last month. A senior police official had confirmed the incident, saying that a massive anti-terrorist operation was launched by the security forces to track down and neutralize the terrorists who infiltrated from Pakistan.

According to the police official, the VDG member was identified as Mohammad Sharief.

The police have also alerted that these terrorists are armed with modern weapons.

Further action is being taken into the matter.