Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: Security forces have successfully thwarted a smuggling attempt along the Kishanganga River in Keran Payeen, Kupwara district, leading to the arrest of two individuals and the confiscation of a significant cache of arms, ammunition, and narcotics.

In a resolute move against unlawful activities, a joint operation by security forces in the region resulted in the apprehension of two suspects and the recovery of concealed items. Among the seized items were an AK-47 rifle, an AK-47 magazine, and ten packets of narcotics, meticulously hidden in waterproof yellow polythene, highlighting the covert nature of the smuggling operation.

Advertisement

An official closely involved in the ongoing investigations hailed the operation as a monumental achievement in the continuous fight against unlawful activities in the area. The official emphasized the commitment to thoroughly examine all aspects of the case, reflecting the unwavering dedication of the security forces.

This significant seizure not only reaffirms the security forces' dedication to safeguarding the region but also emphasizes the heightened vigilance required to thwart potential infiltration attempts and other criminal activities. The incident raises concerns about external efforts to smuggle narcotics and arms into Jammu and Kashmir, posing a serious threat to the younger generation in the area.

Advertisement

Authorities remain vigilant in countering such attempts to ensure the safety and stability of the region, underscoring the ongoing commitment to tackling security challenges and maintaining peace.