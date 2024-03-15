Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) has conducted raids across four districts of Jammu, including Jammu, Reasi, Doda, and Ramban. These raids are part of an ongoing case registered by the SIA in Jammu against Border Guides. The primary aim of these operations was to search the premises of suspects believed to be involved in the illicit activity of guiding terrorists from across borders.

A senior official in the agency has informed Republic that raids started on Friday morning and are underway at the residence of one of the three overground workers who are on the radar of the agency for their involvement in a terror conspiracy, especially the terror financing angle that has emerged in the preliminary enquiry by the SIA in Doda district. The official spokesperson of SIA has said that the agency will be issuing a detailed statement shortly.

State Investigation Agency (SIA) Spokesperson said that the agency conducted searches at seven locations across Jammu in connection with its probe in a case registered in SIA Jammu to unearth the deep-rooted criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorists and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of various prescribed terrorist organisations and their affiliated or off-shoots.

Advertisement

"As per intelligence inputs number of Border guides and couriers are active in the hinterland and assist the terrorist's networks of different tanzeems by facilitating the infiltrations of terrorists from across the border and further guiding them through tough and treacherous terrain as well as anti-infiltration obstacles put by the security forces. Besides this many of them are in touch with the Pak handlers and active terrorists operating from across the border through their mobile phones and using different apps," the agency added.



The State Investigation Agency swooped down on multiple locations in Jammu province in the Pakistan-backed terrorists conspiracy case, the searches were conducted after obtaining the search warrants from Hon’ble designated Court Jammu. The searches were simultaneously started early in the morning at seven different locations i.e., three in District Doda at the residential premises of Hasan Babar Nehru of Doda city, Mohd Irfan of Bhagwah Doda and Sabder Ali of Phagsoo Doda, 02 in District Reasi at the residential premises of Abdul Rashid of Arnas & Shamshad Begum of Pouni, 01 each search in District Ramban in the residential premises of Abdul Rashid Naik of Khari and District Jammu in the residential premises of Sajad Ahmed @ Shadu in Sidhra. The SIA teams recovered several Android mobile phones during the searches and other incriminating materials which may lead to the bottom of the deep-rooted conspiracy of terrorist networks.