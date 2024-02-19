Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature | Watch

The soldiers paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst a serene backdrop, as depicted by the visuals. .

Digital Desk
Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir.
Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kupwara: Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir marked Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Line of Control, despite sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered surroundings.

Watch the Video of Soldiers Celebrating Shiv Jayanti

The soldiers paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst a serene backdrop, as depicted by the visuals. .

Advertisement

Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:30 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

5 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

5 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

5 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

5 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

5 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

6 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

10 hours ago
PM Modi

Shri Kalki Dham Temple

11 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika Debuts At BAFTA

a day ago
Hema Malini

Hema Performs In Ayodhya

a day ago
Akshay Kumar

Akshay-Tiger Viral Video

a day ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Returns To Mumbai

a day ago
Vivek Oberoi

Vivek Remembers Saathiya

a day ago
Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya's Airport Look

a day ago
Vidya Balan

Vidya Balan's Lunch Date

a day ago
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

2 days ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

2 days ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Shiv Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature

    India News25 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: Geoffrey Boycott criticises England for not walking the talk

    Sports 30 minutes ago

  3. Ashish Velamakucha-Advitha Reddy's First Wedding Photo Goes Viral

    Entertainment40 minutes ago

  4. LIVE | Shocking Assault On Media By Mamata Cops, R Bangla Reporter Held

    India Newsan hour ago

  5. R Bangla Reporter Arrested: Free Him Immediately, Arnab Demands Mamata

    Videosan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo