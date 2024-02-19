Updated February 19th, 2024 at 22:30 IST
J&K: Soldiers Celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Jayanti at LoC in Sub-Zero Temperature | Watch
The soldiers paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst a serene backdrop, as depicted by the visuals. .
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir. | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Kupwara: Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir marked Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Line of Control, despite sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered surroundings.
Watch the Video of Soldiers Celebrating Shiv Jayanti
The soldiers paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst a serene backdrop, as depicted by the visuals. .
Advertisement
Published February 19th, 2024 at 22:30 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.