Indian Army Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir mark Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir. | Image: ANI

Advertisement

Kupwara: Soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir marked Shiv Jayanti at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue in Jammu and Kashmir, near the India-Pakistan Line of Control, despite sub-zero temperatures and snow-covered surroundings.

Watch the Video of Soldiers Celebrating Shiv Jayanti

The soldiers paid homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj amidst a serene backdrop, as depicted by the visuals. .