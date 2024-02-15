Advertisement

Jammu and Kashmir: In a significant breakthrough in the investigation of the targeted killing of Amritsar Sikhs in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with Marine Commandos (MARCOS), have launched search operations in water bodies across the city to locate the ‘mobile phone and clothes’ of the accused, Adil Manzoor Langoo.

The incident, which occurred on February 7th at around 7:00 PM, saw terrorists opening fire indiscriminately on two individuals identified as Amritpal Singh and Rohit Masi, both from Chamyari, Amritsar. Amritpal succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Rohit was evacuated to SMHS Hospital and later admitted to SKIMS Soura Srinagar, where he passed away on February 8th.

The victims were returning to Srinagar from Amritsar when they were targeted by Adil Manzoor. A specialized investigative team, led by DIG Central Kashmir in conjunction with SP South, was formed to delve into the matter.

During the investigation, so far, it was found that Adil had been in communication with handlers in Pakistan through ‘WhatsApp’ after posting certain content on his Facebook page. “These handlers first provided him with American and Iranian literature to indoctrinate him, subsequently instructing him to retrieve a pistol from a bridge in the Bemina locality in Srinagar,” sources said

Following the instructions, Adil picked up the pistol that was in yellow envelopes and was directed to target non-local individuals. He stored the weapon in his hideout near his home in Zaldagar area in Srinagar.

"On the night of the attack, Adil finished his shift at a departmental store in Nawab-Bazar area, changed clothes, retrieved the pistol from his hideout and proceeded to the Shalla-Kada area. Despite initially missing his intended target, Adil, who had gained knowledge of pistol usage through YouTube videos, opened fire on them again. This time his actions resulted in the death of Amritpal and inflicted critical injuries upon Rohit,” he added.

After the attack, Adil returned home, again changed his clothes and disposed of the incriminating evidence, including the phone used for communication with his handlers. Sources indicate that he discarded the phone in a water body near the Gill Kadal area and the clothes near Ava Bridge in downtown Srinagar.

Although Adil has confessed to the crime and the weapon used in the crime has been recovered, the ‘missing phone and clothes’ remain crucial pieces of evidence for the investigation. As a result, on Thursday, search operations were conducted in Srinagar North to locate these items, which are vital for the impending legal proceedings.