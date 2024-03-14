Updated March 14th, 2024 at 14:55 IST
J&K: Terror Hideout Busted in Ramban By Security Forces
The forces have recovered four grenades, 1 magazine, and over 100 AK Rifle ammunition from the hideout and have subsequently intensified searches.
- India
Jammu and Kashmir: In a major haul, the security forces have recovered a terror hideout in a joint operation carried out by the Indian Army and Ramban Police in the Khari area of the district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The forces have recovered four grenades, 1 magazine, and over 100 AK Rifle ammunition. Also, the joint forces have launched intensified searches in the region. Officials told Republic TV that recovery has been made from Bawa Hills area of Ramban district by the team from Khari Police Post and 23 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army in the upper reaches of the district. "We have recovered 04 grenades, 01 magazine and over 100 rounds of AK Rifle. The searches are underway in the area to rule out any possibility of threat in the area," he added.
This is a breaking story. More details awaited//
