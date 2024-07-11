Published 14:17 IST, July 11th 2024
J&K: Twin Babies With Their Throats Slit Found in Poonch
The father of the female babies was detained for questioning while the bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem, the officials said.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: Republic
