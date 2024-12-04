J&K: Two Dead, 14 Injured as Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Kishtwar | Image: PTI/Representative

Jammu: Two people were killed, and 14 others sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Dangdoor area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday.

The tragic accident occurred near Treethal Nala at Dachhan, involving a cruiser vehicle carrying employees of an under-construction power project company.

According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to turn off the road and fall into the gorge.

Locals and police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations immediately. However, two individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.

The 14 injured passengers were transported to the district hospital for treatment, where their condition is currently being monitored.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident and assured all required help to the affected.