J&K: Two Dead, 14 Injured as Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Kishtwar
Two people were killed, and 14 others sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Dangdoor area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district
Jammu: Two people were killed, and 14 others sustained injuries when a vehicle plunged into a deep gorge in the Dangdoor area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Wednesday.
The tragic accident occurred near Treethal Nala at Dachhan, involving a cruiser vehicle carrying employees of an under-construction power project company.
According to officials, the driver lost control of the vehicle, leading it to turn off the road and fall into the gorge.
Locals and police rushed to the spot and began rescue operations immediately. However, two individuals were pronounced dead on the scene.
The 14 injured passengers were transported to the district hospital for treatment, where their condition is currently being monitored.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident and assured all required help to the affected.
“Just now spoke to DC (Deputy Commissioner) Kishtwar Rajesh Kumar Shavan after receiving the news of an unfortunate accident of cruiser in Dandaru area. Two casualties reported. More updates awaited. Meanwhile, rescue operation has started. My office is in constant touch. All required help will be provided,” the minister wrote on X.
