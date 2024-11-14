sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tulsi Gabbard | Donald Trump | Bomb Scare | Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • JMM-Led Alliance Encouraged 'Love Jihad', 'Land-Jihad' in Jharkhand: Anurag Thakur

Published 13:49 IST, November 14th 2024

JMM-Led Alliance Encouraged 'Love Jihad', 'Land-Jihad' in Jharkhand: Anurag Thakur

BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused the JMM-led alliance of encouraging "love jihad" and "land jihad" in Jharkhand in the past five years

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anurag Thakur
BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused the JMM-led alliance of encouraging "love jihad" and "land jihad" in Jharkhand in the past five years | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:49 IST, November 14th 2024