Published 13:49 IST, November 14th 2024
JMM-Led Alliance Encouraged 'Love Jihad', 'Land-Jihad' in Jharkhand: Anurag Thakur
BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused the JMM-led alliance of encouraging "love jihad" and "land jihad" in Jharkhand in the past five years
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Thursday accused the JMM-led alliance of encouraging "love jihad" and "land jihad" in Jharkhand in the past five years | Image: Instagram
