Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 23:05 IST

JNU to set up committee to look into incidents of 'anti-national' slogans on campus

It comes a day after pictures of slogans like "Indian-Occupied Kashmir", "Free Kashmir", and "Bhagwa Jalega" scribbled on the School of Languages building wall went viral on social media.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Image: Shutterstock) | Image:self
  2 min read
The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration will constitute a committee soon to look into the repeated incidents of 'anti-national' slogans being raised on campus, an official said here on Monday.

It comes a day after pictures of slogans like "Indian-Occupied Kashmir", "Free Kashmir", and "Bhagwa Jalega" scribbled on the School of Languages building wall went viral on social media.

The walls have now been repainted by the administration.

"We are waiting for a report from our chief security officer and based on its suggestions, steps will be taken to deal with the issue," JNU Rector Satish Chandra Garkoti told PTI.

Garkoti said the university has planned to constitute a committee to look into the repeated incidents of "anti-national" slogans on its campus.

In December last year, casteist slurs and hateful slogans such as "Brahmins Leave The Campus" and "Brahmino-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge," were found scribbled on the walls of the university's School of International Studies.

Earlier in November 2019, a statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus was defaced with objectionable messages. On several other occasions as well, protesting students painted the walls of the vice chancellor's office over a fee hike and "anti-India" slogans were raised inside the campus which stirred controversy.

The RSS-affiliated students' union Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) recently wrote to the university administration, demanding action against the chief security officer for failing to prevent such incidents.

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 23:05 IST

