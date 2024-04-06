×

Updated December 12th, 2022 at 21:07 IST

JNU to start School of Indian Languages to celebrate country's cultural diversity

VC Santishree D Pandit said the School of Indian Languages would house centres for different states where literature, culture and history would be taught.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Delhi
New Delhi: Jawaharlal Nehru University will start a new School of Indian Languages where courses on different languages will be offered from next year in a bid to celebrate the country's cultural diversity.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Vice Chancellor Santishree D Pandit said the School of Indian Languages would house centres for different states where literature, culture and history would be taught.

Several states have shown interest in this regard and Tamil Nadu has already given Rs 10 crore for its centre, Pandit said.

"JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) is starting a new School of Indian Languages where different state governments are giving the university a corpus to set up chairs. They will become special centres of not only languages but also literature, culture and history of that state.

"Tamil Nadu has already given Rs 10 crore. Four more states -- Odisha, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Assam will give Rs 10 crore each. We will have a corpus of Rs 50 crore," Pandit said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin recently sanctioned about Rs 10 crore for the Centre for Tamil Studies.

The vice-chancellor said it was approaching different states in this regard.

The school will help develop a deeper knowledge about different Indian languages. The university already offers several language courses. It now plans to introduce more research, postgraduate and diploma courses.

"Under this, several centres will be established. We will not only focus on literature but culture and history. JNU has visibility, a brand value. JNU.

"We are India's number-one university. In these centres, certificate courses, Master's programmes will be offered," the vice chancellor said.

JNU on Monday also began a Tamil Heritage Week and Indian Languages Week.

The event is being organised to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and mission of celebrating the history and heritage of Indian languages across the country, she said.

"JNU is celebrating Tamil Heritage Week and Indian Languages Week to celebrate Indian cultural diversity.

"JNU, as one of the leading higher education institutions working to preserve the culture, history and heritage of India's past, is observing Indian languages week, aimed at creating language harmony and an atmosphere for learning Indian languages apart from mastering one's mother tongue," Pandit added.

Published December 12th, 2022 at 21:07 IST

