In one of the videos, a student can be seen throwing a bicycle on others. | Image: Republic

Advertisement

New Delhi: Clashes broke out between students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Thursday night, leaving some of them injured. The ruckus erupted over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.

According to sources, the clashes broke out between ABVP and Left-backed groups.

Advertisement

VIDEO | A clash broke out between ABVP and Left-backed groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi, on Thursday night. The ruckus was over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/vQV991KaIe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 1, 2024

Disturbing visuals of the clashes have emerged on social media platforms. In one of the videos, a student can be seen throwing a bicycle on others.

Advertisement

Another video depicts students getting beaten up by sticks, despite the intervention of the security personnel. The total number of injured students remains unconfirmed.

