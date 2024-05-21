Advertisement

New Delhi: In a sensational incident, a worker at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Tuesday allegedly died by suicide inside the premises located in the Southwest Delhi under the Vasant Kunj North police station area. The deceased was found hanging from a tree with an iron chain tied around his neck. On information, the police team reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary of a nearby hospital.

A senior police official stated that a 55-year-old contractual worker allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree inside the JNU campus. The deceased has been identified as Vijay, who was working on the campus of the university on private contract.

JNU administration expressed condolences over the death

The police official said, "A PCR call regarding a suicide was received from JNU campus at 1.59 pm. A team reached the campus and near a multi-storeyed building, found a person hanging from a tree with an iron chain tied around his neck."

The officer said the spot was inspected and proceedings under 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have been initiated, adding further enquiry is being conducted to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

Meanwhile, the JNU administration issued a statement expressing condolences over the matter.

"The university is deeply saddened by the loss of one of the outsourced staff and extends its heartfelt condolences to his family members. In light of this tragedy, the university is committed to providing its support to the family during this difficult time," the statement read.

The university said that the salary of the deceased employee was paid regularly by the concerned vendor. In view of this unfortunate incident, it also directed the vendor to extend all the necessary help, including any ex- gratia payment, to Vijay's family on an urgent basis.

"The local police have already started an investigation into the incident. We request everyone to remain vigilant and also refrain from spreading unverified information. Further, we request all to respect the privacy and dignity of the deceased and his family during this difficult time," the university said in the statement.

