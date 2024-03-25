×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

JNUSU Polls: Left Wins All 4 Seats, ABVP Emerges As Single Largest Party | DETAILS

In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president post

Reported by: Digital Desk
Students in JNU preparing for students union election after 4 years
Students in JNU preparing for students union election after 4 years | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: A new Students Union has been elected by the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University in the elections, in which the candidates of the Left United Front emerged victorious on all the four seats. However, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad emerged as the single largest party regarding voteshare. 

In the polls that happened after a hiatus of four years, Dhananjay from the All India Students Association (AISA) won the JNUSU president post by securing 2,598 votes against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Umesh C Ajmeera who secured 1,676 votes. Students Federation of India (SFI) candidate Avijit Ghosh was elected as the new vice-president. BAPSA candidate Priyanshi Arya, who was supported by the Left, won the general secretary post, while Left's Mohammad Sajid won the joint secretary post. 

"For the post of President, the names of the candidates are Dhananjay (Left)- 2598 votes, Umesh Chandra Ajmeera (ABVP)- 1676 votes... I declare Dhananjay (Left) elected," JNU Election Committee Chairperson Shailendra Kumar said.

 

"For the post of Vice President, the names of candidates are Ankur Rai- 814, Avijit Ghosh (Left)- 2409 votes, and Deepika Sharma (ABVP)- 1482 votes... I declare Avijit Ghosh (left) elected," Kumar said. BAPSA candidates Priyanshi Arya became the General Secretary after getting 2887 votes, defeating Arjun Anand (ABVP)- 1961 votes. 

ABVP Emerges As Single Largest Party 

The Left United was a coalition of Left parties active in the campus including AISF, AISA, SFI, DSF and BAPSA contesting against the RSS-affiliated ABVP in the JNUSU elections. As compared to the previous student union elections, the ABVP has improved its tally and has emerged as the single largest party regarding vote share. 

“ABVP has emerged as a single largest party in JNUSU Elections. The left might celebrate their victory today by a very small margin but here’s what everyone needs to know : It wasn’t just ABVP vs Left, it was AISF+AISA+SFI+DSF+BAPSA+ silent support from NSUI by not even contesting on a few seats,” said ABVP's National Social Media Co-Convener Prerna Bharadwaj. "The collaboration of all these parties and their organisation even by going against their ideology or motto to defeat ABVP is just them exposing their agenda of political power," she said in a post on X. 

The last JNUSU election was won by a left-wing student organisation, SFI's candidate, Aishe Ghosh, in 2019. The left students outfits had allied to contest the 2019 polls under the banner of the United-Left Alliance, which included a coalition of the All India Students' Association (AISA), the Student Federation of India (SFI), the Democratic Students' Federation (DSF), and the All India Students' Federation (AISF).

 

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:10 IST

