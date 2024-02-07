Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Unko Layenge: Ex-Cong Councillor's Old Video Goes Viral

Rashi Aggarwal can be seen chanting 'Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge'. Watch viral video here

Digital Desk
Rashi Aggarwal Chants 'Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hai, Hum Unko Laayenge'
Rashi Aggarwal Chants 'Jo Ram Ko Laaye Hai, Hum Unko Laayenge' | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: Days after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, an old video of former Congress Councillor Rashi Aggarwal from Ludhiana has surfaced on social media. In the video, dated December 3, Aggarwal can be seen chanting 'Jo Ram Ko Laye Hain, Hum Unko Layenge' (Those who have brought Ram, we will bring them) during a religious event (Bhajan Sandhya) in Ludhiana. 

The video also showed Rashi announcing her decision to quit the Congress and expressed her support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She made it clear on stage that she would soon join the BJP, aligning herself with the sentiments expressed in the bhajan.  Watch the viral video here. 

Speaking to reporters after quitting Congress, Rashi had then said, “Yes, I resigned from the Congress party and I have decided to join BJP and formal induction will take place as per the guidelines of the party. As far as Congress is concerned, I do not have any problems with anyone and in fact, several times I was offered big opportunities which I did not take myself. The main reason for joining BJP is that I connect to that party more than Congress and I am really very impressed with the great work of BJP leaders, especially, PM Narendra Modi”.

Rashi Aggarwal, the daughter-in-law of the five-time councillor Hem Raj Aggarwal, holds significant familial ties in the political landscape, particularly in the Haibowal Area, where her father-in-law is a prominent Congress leader. The Aggarwals have traditionally been associated with the Congress party.

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:50 IST

