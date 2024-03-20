×

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

Jodhpur: 19-Year-Old Brain Dead Student's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 3

After the 19-year-old student was declared brain dead following a fatal road accident, his family consented to the donation of his kidneys, liver and lungs.

Reported by: Digital Desk
organ transplantation
The 19-year-old's organs were used to give a new lease of life to three people. | Image:unsplash/ representative
  • 2 min read
Jodhpur: In what is being termed as a first for AIIMS Jodhpur, the organs of a class 12 student declared brain dead after suffering injuries in a road accident gave a new lease of life to three people after his family consented to the donation of his organs. The 19-year-old, identified as Vikram, had a fatal road accident on Monday while he was returning home after appearing for a senior secondary board examination. 

When Vikram was declared brain dead as a result of his grievous injuries, his family consented to the donation of his organs. One of the kidneys and his liver were allocated to AIIMS Jodhpur itself, with the other kidney going to the SMS Hospital in Jodhpur. The 19-year-old's lungs will be sent to a listed patient at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram. 

"This made Vikram a silent hero of this remarkable tale of organ donation as he gave a new life to three people," Medical Superintendent Deepak Jha said.

The procedure was initiated with the consent of Vikram's family members after he was declared brain dead, he said, adding that Vikram met with a fatal accident on Monday while returning home after appearing in his senior secondary board examination.

A green corridor was established with the help of the administration and police to transfer the kidney to SMS Jaipur. The dispatch was carried out around 12.30 pm from the AIIMS campus on Wednesday.

"Today, AIIMS Jodhpur has not only achieved a milestone but has also reaffirmed the remarkable potential for good that exists within the human spirit with the support of the administration," Jha added.

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 22:51 IST

