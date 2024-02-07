Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

Jogeshwari-Vikroli Link Road Continues To Trouble Commuters: Check Closed, Diverted Routes

Traffic Diverted at Jogeshwari-Vikroli Link Road for 29 days starting from January 24

Representative | Image: Unsplash
Mumbai: There is a new guideline for the commuters taking the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road in Maharashtra as the traffic has been temporarily diverted. The traffic has been diverted from Rambagh Bridge on the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road for 29 days from January 24 to February 23. 

The traffic restrictions will be in place every night starting from 12am to 6am between these dates. The traffic has been temporarily diverted for the construction of Metro 6 project by Eagle Infra India LTD. 

During this time, the commuters are advised to skip the road from Ganesh Ghat to Rambagh Bridge and instead use the route from Ganesh Ghar via Rambagh Bridge South Channel. 

Further, from the traffic from the Sadar Bridge on the siuth channel will be directed through the service road. 

Secondly, the road from Powai Plaza to NTPC has also been closed. A reverse lane from the Powai Plaza on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road North Channel, leading to NTPC junction. 

 

 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 12:05 IST

