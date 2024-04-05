×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

'Join BJP or Face Jail' Remark: EC Seeks Response From AAP's Atishi Over 'Misleading' Poaching Claim

The Election Commission on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, seeking a response on her 'poaching' claim.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
delhi minister atishi
'Join BJP or Face Jail' Remark: EC Notice to AAP Minister Atishi Over 'Poaching' Claim | Image:AAP/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi, seeking a response on her ‘join BJP or face jail’ remark. 

“The Commission has received a complaint dated 4 th April 2024 from the Bharatiya Janata Party (copy enclosed) wherein it has been alleged that you have made the following misleading and unverified statements against the Bharatiya Janata Party in your press conference on 2nd April, 2024,” reads the EC notice. 

The poll panel has sought a response from her by Monday (April 6), 5 PM.

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sent a defamation notice to Atishi a day after she accused the latter of approaching her through a close aide to have her defect to the party.

Atishi on Tuesday claimed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was also planning to arrest her and AAP leaders Saurabh Bharadwaj, Durgesh Pathak, and Raghav Chadha. She added she was told they would be arrested if they did not join the BJP. 

“I have been told that I should boost my political career by joining the BJP, otherwise the ED will arrest me in a month. PM Modi and the BJP have made up their minds to crush AAP and all its leaders," she said. 

Taking a congnisance of the statement, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said that he has asked for the name of the person who approached her to join the BJP. 

“She lied. We do not need Atishi in our party. In the defamation notice, we have asked for the name of the person who contacted her...If she does not respond in 15 days, we will explore civil and criminal defamation cases in this matter,” said Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 11:33 IST

