The National Conference faces a series of setbacks in Jammu with the exit of two key leaders.

Jammu: In a series of setbacks for the National Conference (NC) in Jammu and Kashmir, Kathua district president and Gujjar leader, Haji Mohd Hussain, a two-time Member of Legislative Council (MLC), has, as per reports, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Hussain’s move comes just days after another key leader in the NC’s Kathua unit, Sanjeev Khajuria, also broke ties with the NC to join the BJP.

Key Leaders Defect to BJP

Previous On Sunday, key leaders, including the National Conference's Kathua district president, joined the BJP. The joining event happened at the Jammu BJP headquarters, led by Ravinder Raina. Raina, during his address, praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership for national unity and progress. Former National Conference leader Sanjeev Khajuria cited the reason for his defection as the positive impact Modi's welfare schemes have brought to the region. Another BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta, has urged strengthening the party at the booth level for the upcoming elections by reaching out to the voters, especially women and youngsters.

