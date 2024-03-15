Officials have been directed to shift government buildings out of the red zone in Joshimath. | Image: PTI

Gopeshwar: Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, on Thursday, directed local officials to conduct a survey of government buildings and properties in the red zone area of subsidence-hit Joshimath and shift them to safe locations. Khurana gave these instructions during a meeting with departmental officers to review and discuss the reconstruction work carried out to reduce the risk of disaster in Joshimath.

Besides asking officials to work towards shifting government buildings out of the red zone, the District Magistrate also emphasised that families living in subsidence-hit areas must be offered all possible rehabilitation options.

Drainage, sewerage work, toe erosion, and construction of the GIS sub-centre in Joshimath were reviewed at the meeting.

Joshimath Bachao Sangharsh Samiti and Joshimath Mool Niwasi Swabhiman Sangathan have opposed the state government's rehabilitation policy and put forth 15 demands, including initiating remedial measures for the land-subsidence problem in Joshimath, and a displacement allowance for the affected people.

With inputs from PTI.