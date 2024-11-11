Published 14:55 IST, November 11th 2024
Joyride Turns Tragic for UP Girl, Hair Gets Caught in Ferris Wheel, Ripping Off Entire Scalp
The video, which went viral on social media on Monday, showed that her entire scalp was detached by the time the swing came to a halt.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Every year, the Shri Shri 1008 Swami Nityananda Seva Samiti hosts a two-day fair in Madhonagar | Image: X
14:55 IST, November 11th 2024