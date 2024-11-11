sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India Economic Summit | Justice Sanjiv Khanna | Middle-East Conflict | Ukraine War | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Joyride Turns Tragic for UP Girl, Hair Gets Caught in Ferris Wheel, Ripping Off Entire Scalp

Published 14:55 IST, November 11th 2024

Joyride Turns Tragic for UP Girl, Hair Gets Caught in Ferris Wheel, Ripping Off Entire Scalp

The video, which went viral on social media on Monday, showed that her entire scalp was detached by the time the swing came to a halt.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Every year, the Shri Shri 1008 Swami Nityananda Seva Samiti hosts a two-day fair in Madhonagar
Every year, the Shri Shri 1008 Swami Nityananda Seva Samiti hosts a two-day fair in Madhonagar | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:55 IST, November 11th 2024