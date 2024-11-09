Published 21:24 IST, November 9th 2024
JP Nadda: "Every Bangladeshi Will Be Thrown Out of Jharkhand" at Palamu Rally
JP Nadda vowed that if BJP wins in Jharkhand, all Bangladeshi nationals will be expelled, and children of infiltrators marrying locals wont get tribal rights.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
JP NaddaJP Nadda | Image: X- @BJP4India
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:24 IST, November 9th 2024