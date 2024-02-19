Advertisement

New Delhi: Ajay Srivastava, who acquired a land parcel previously owned by terrorist Dawood Ibrahim through a bid of ₹2 crore, has reportedly not made the initial 25% instalment of the auction price. Confirming the delay, the Delhi-based lawyer has requested additional time from the authorities. On the other hand, the second highest bidder, who placed a bid of approximately ₹1.5 crore, has urged the authorities to allocate the plot to him instead.

‘Jugaad Kar Raha Hoon, Have Sought Time From SAFEMA: Ajay Srivastava

Speaking to a leading portal, Ajay Srivastava said that he has informed the SAFEMA court about the delay and they have given him time. "I am arranging for the large amount. As soon as the funds are arranged, payment will be made to SAFEMA", Srivastava said. He also mentioned that he had won the auction for another plot as well, and the payment for that has been made. He will complete the remaining formalities of property transfer next week.

Why Did Ajay Purchase Dawood's Properties

Earlier, while disclosing his interest in buying both land parcels of Dawood, Srivastava had said that he wanted to establish a Sanatan Dharma school. "I am a Sanatani and now, I will build a school on both these properties and will get it converted in my name . Earlier, I had won Dawood's bungalow/mansion in the auction, and I had set up a Sanatan School. I will register it soon," said Srivastava.

Dawood's properties were registered under the name of Dawood's mother Amina Bi. One property, agricultural land measuring 170.98 square metres, received the highest bid of ₹2.01 crore against the reserve price of only ₹15,440, the official said, adding that another -- agricultural land measuring 1730 sqmt -- fetched the highest bid of ₹3.28 lakh against the reserve price of ₹1,56,270. Talking about buying a property for crores against a modest reserve price of Rs 15,000, Srivastava said, “The reason why I am paying in crores is because I am a Sanatani Hindu. Under my guruji's guidance, the survey number and amount go in my favour.”