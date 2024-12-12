'Just a Trailer': Goldy Brar Associate Claims Responsibility For Gurugram Blast

Gurugram Blast: Godara issued a warning to the operators through the post, threatening them with more severe consequences. | Image: Republic

Gurugram: Gangster Rohit Godara, associated with Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for the crude bomb blast outside a club in Sector 29 earlier this week.

In a purported social media post, Godara stated that the bomb blasts in Chandigarh and Gurugram were only a "trailer." He accused the operators of dance bars and clubs of earning crores through gambling, hawala transactions, and tax evasion while exploiting the poor.

"Ram-Ram Jai Shri Ram to all. I, Rohit Godara, Bikaner, Goldy Brar, have caused the bomb blasts outside two clubs in Chandigarh and in Sector 29 of Gurugram two days ago," the post read.

"Gambling bookies, hawala traders and dance clubs who are earning crores of rupees daily will all have to pay tax. This is just a small demo to open your ears. We can create an even bigger explosion which will disintegrate such dance clubs," he added.

Godara issued a warning to the operators through the post, threatening them with more severe consequences.

"Don't take this as our warning, we do what we say. Those who suck the blood of the poor and those who earn crores of rupees by evading the country's taxes, will have to pay," the post stated.

Meanwhile, Gurugram Police are interrogating Sachin Taliyan, who was arrested in connection with the blast. Authorities have stated that information is being gathered regarding those involved in orchestrating the attack.

During his interrogation, Sachin provided crucial information about the blast, and efforts are being made to verify the details, according to a senior police officer. Additional arrests are expected soon as the investigation progresses.