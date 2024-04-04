×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

“Just Bangalore Things”: Viral Video Shows Supercars Parked In Front Of Luxurious Properties

Viral video showcases luxurious supercars parked in Bengaluru, prompting comparisons to Beverly Hills. Locals speculate on the posh location.

Reported by: Garvit Parashar
Viral Video Shows Supercars Parked In Bangalore Residential Society
Viral Video Shows Supercars Parked In Bangalore Residential Society | Image:Instagram: supercarsclub_india
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Imagine one fine day you are taking a stroll down the road and see one of the most amazing supercars parked outside of the house. Well, maybe it is not possible daily, but you can take a look at this viral video, which is a treat for all car lovers. A viral video has surfaced on the internet in which a street in the silicon city of India, Bengaluru, in which there are many cars, which are a dream for people, is parked. 

This scene is coming from a gated community in Bengaluru, but it looks like it is straight coming out of the Beverly Hills of LA. 

This viral video was shared on Instagram by a Bengaluru-based interior designer, Shubham Gayakwad; later, it was also shared by @supercarsclub_india, who always posts things related to cars. The page posted it with an apt caption that read, “Just Bangalore things!”

As the camera starts capturing the beauty of automobiles standing in front of these luxuries, the vehicles totally match the houses. The whole street was filled with supercars, including Urus, Lamborghini, Audi, BMW, and many others. 

Watch The Video:


People in the comment section started guessing the place and the cars. One user wrote, “Beverly Hills CA vibes they are!!”

Another one said, “I guess it’s Palm Meadows, Whitefield, Bangalore.”

A third user asked,I have lived in Bangalore all my life and have never seen this street. Where exactly?”

Meanwhile, one of the users spotted the legendary bike and identified that it was from India. He said, “When I saw that splendor, then I believed that this is India.” Another one surprisingly said, “Damn that splendor.” Whereas, a user said, “I only saw Lord Splendor, nothing else!” 
 

Published April 4th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

Viral

Whatsapp logo