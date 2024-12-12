Who is Accountable for Atul Subhash’s Death? #JusticeForAtul Protests Grow Nationwide | LIVE

#JusticeForAtul: Nationwide Outrage Over Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash’s Suicide, Blames Wife for Harassment | Image: Republic digital

Bengaluru Techie Suicide: #JusticeForAtul: Outrage Erupts Nationwide After Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash's Suicide, Blames Wife for Harassment, The family of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash’s wife is on the run after being named in an FIR for harassment linked to his tragic suicide. Subhash’s in-laws reportedly fled their Jaunpur home to avoid arrest, with videos circulating on social media showing his mother-in-law and brother-in-law leaving late at night. The family calls for justice and demands strict action against those responsible for the harassment that led to his death.

#JusticeForAtul LIVE: Kolkata To Bengaluru, Delhi To Hyderabad, Justice Is Due - Who is accountable for Atul Subhash’s tragic death?