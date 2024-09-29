Published 22:07 IST, September 29th 2024
Justice Manmohan Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court
Justice Manmohan was appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court from November 9, 2023.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Justice Manmohan takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court | Image: X/@AtishiAAP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:07 IST, September 29th 2024