Published 22:07 IST, September 29th 2024

Justice Manmohan Takes Oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Justice Manmohan was appointed as Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court. He was the acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court from November 9, 2023.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Medha Singh
Justice Manmohan takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court
Justice Manmohan takes oath as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court | Image: X/@AtishiAAP
22:07 IST, September 29th 2024