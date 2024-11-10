sb.scorecardresearch
  • Justice Sanjiv Khanna to Take Oath as 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11

Published 15:54 IST, November 10th 2024

Justice Sanjiv Khanna to Take Oath as 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, known for key rulings on electoral bonds and Article 370, will be sworn in as the 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
Justice Sanjiv Khanna
Justice Sanjiv Khanna to Take Oath as 51st Chief Justice of India on November 11 | Image: Supreme Court
