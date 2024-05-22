Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has broken his silence on the alleged assault of AAP MP Swati Maliwal at his official residence. Maliwal recently came forward with allegations of assault, claiming that she was attacked by Kejriwal's personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar, during a meeting with the chief minister on May 13. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and apprehended Kumar in connection with the incident. In an interview with PTI, Kejriwal acknowledged the gravity of the situation and expressed his expectation for a transparent investigation. He highlighted the need for impartiality, especially considering the conflicting accounts of the event.

“The matter is currently sub-judice and my comment might affect the proceedings.But I expect there will be a fair investigation. Justice should be served. There are two versions of the event. Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal on whether he was present at his residence during the alleged incident

Asked whether he was present at his official residence at the time of the incident, the AAP national convener said he was there. "But I was not present at the scene," he said.

Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar is currently in five-day police custody in connection with the case.

Earlier Wednesday, Maliwal alleged that there is a "lot of pressure" on everyone in the party to malign her.

"Yesterday I got a call from a big leader of the party. They told me how there is a lot of pressure on everyone, they have to say bad things against Swati, they have to break her by leaking her personal photos. It is being said that anyone who supports her will be expelled from the party," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X.

"Someone has got the duty of doing press conference and someone has got the duty of tweeting. It is someone's duty to call the volunteers sitting in America and get something out against me," she added.

Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit: Swati Maliwal on Kejriwal's first response

Responding to Arvind Kejriwal's reaction, Maliwal launched a scathing attack on the AAP leader. “After unleashing the entire army of leaders and volunteers at me, calling me a BJP agent, assassinating my character, leaking edited videos, victim shaming me, roaming around with the accused, letting him re enter the crime scene and tamper evidences and protesting in favour of the accused, the Chief Minister, in whose drawing room I was beaten up, has finally said that he wants free and fair investigation in the matter,” she said.

“Irony died a thousand deaths. I don’t buy this one bit,” Maliwal added.