Jute Worth Crores Gutted in Godown Fire in Assam’s Bhuragaon
According to sources, jute worth crores was gutted to ashes in the fire incident.
The cause of the fire remains unknown. | Image:PTI
Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) in Bhuragaon in Assam on Wednesday. According to sources, jute worth crores were gutted in the fire incident. News agency PTI shared the visuals from the fire site.
The devastating flames can be seen devouring the jute. After receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire remains unknown. There were no reports of any casualties. More details are awaited.
