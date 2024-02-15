Jute Worth Crores Gutted in Godown Fire in Assam’s Bhuragaon

Advertisement

Guwahati: A massive fire broke out at the warehouse of the Jute Corporation of India (JCI) in Bhuragaon in Assam on Wednesday. According to sources, jute worth crores were gutted in the fire incident. News agency PTI shared the visuals from the fire site.

VIDEO | A fire broke out in the warehouse of the Jute Corporation of India in Bhuragaon, Assam, where jute worth crores was burnt to ashes. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/8XxeSIWnbv — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

The devastating flames can be seen devouring the jute. After receiving the information, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The cause of the fire remains unknown. There were no reports of any casualties. More details are awaited.

