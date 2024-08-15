sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Juvenile Nabbed for Killing 18-Year-Old Man Over Old Rivalry in Delhi

Published 13:11 IST, August 15th 2024

Juvenile Nabbed for Killing 18-Year-Old Man Over Old Rivalry in Delhi

A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death an 18-year-old man in Dwarka North area here, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio
A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death an 18-year-old man in Dwarka North area here, police said on Thursday. | Image: Unsplash / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

13:11 IST, August 15th 2024