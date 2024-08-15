Published 13:11 IST, August 15th 2024
Juvenile Nabbed for Killing 18-Year-Old Man Over Old Rivalry in Delhi
A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death an 18-year-old man in Dwarka North area here, police said on Thursday.
A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death an 18-year-old man in Dwarka North area here, police said on Thursday. | Image: Unsplash / Representative
