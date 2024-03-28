Spiritual leader Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati along with his followers is in Delhi to march towards the Parliament for cow protection. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati along with his followers will towards the Parliament on Thursday seeking 'cow protection.'

The Shankaracharya confirmed the news in a conversation with ANI. He said, "It is a big day for us. There are more than 1000 people with us but only 20 people have been allowed to go there. We are going there to take a resolution for cow protection today. Tomorrow, we will announce a list of parties which we consider are for and against cow protection."

He also demands to declare the cow as the 'Mother of the Nation.' The spiritual leaders want the cow to be called 'Rama', 'Ra' meaning 'Rashtra' (nation or country) and 'Ma' meaning 'Mata' (mother).

He added that if the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, accepts the demand of the saints in Prayagraj, then the cow can be given the status of 'Rashtramata' before Mahakumbh 2025.

Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati had earlier written letters to political parties registered in the Election Commission of India urging both his demands to be fulfilled.

