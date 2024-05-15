K Kavitha Moves Delhi HC After Extension of Custody, Court to Hear Plea on May 16 | Image:PTI

New Delhi: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha, whose custody was extended until May 20, 2024, has moved the Delhi High Court for bail. The BRS leader has been in prison since being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 from her Banjara Hills home in Hyderabad, Telangana this year in relation to the Delhi government's excise policy scam. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) later arrested K Kavitha from judicial custody.

The 46-year-old Telangana MLC is the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

K Kavitha’s bail plea will be heard on May 16 by Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, along with the politician’s petition against a court order that allowed the CBI to interrogate her, reports PTI.

Kavitha has been charged in both cases lodged by the ED and CBI involving corruption and money laundering. Kaveri Baweja, Special Judge for CBI and ED of Rouse Avenue Courts, had extended K Kavitha’s custody

On Friday, May 10, the ED filed a 200-page charge sheet along with annexures in the money laundering case, naming K Kavitha and four others as the accused, reported PTI. The charge sheet was filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) at the Rouse Avenue Court.

Apart from K Kavitha, the ED named three employees of Chariot Productions Media Pvt. Ltd. that handled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Goa campaign viz. Damodar Sharma, Prince Kumar and Chanpreet Singh. The charge sheet also named Arvind Singh, former employee of India Ahead News Channel, as the accused.

With inputs from PTI