Advertisement

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha has been remanded to CBI custody till April 15 in the Delhi excise policy case. While seeking custody of K Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claimed before the Delhi court that the BRS leader's involvement in a conspiracy to solicit a Rs 100 crore kickback from a liquor baron surfaced during the investigation. The CBI alleged that a southern businessman approached Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his backing, and Kejriwal purportedly directed the businessman to get in touch with K Kavitha. The CBI also told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

CBI's 10 Charges on K Kavitha

The formulation of the liquor policy was allegedly aimed at monopolizing the cartel. The accused individuals in the case, Mootha Gautam, Abhishek Bonipally, Arun Pillai, and Buchi Babu, comprised the South lobby cartel. Of the Rs 100 crore paid to Vijay Nair, Rs 30 crore was allegedly transferred through the Hawala channel using Dinesh Arora. The accused individuals were allegedly given shares in Indo Spirits based on these kickbacks. K Kavitha, one of the accused, demanded Rs 50 crore from a businessman for facilitating a bribe of Rs 100 crore. Of this amount, Rs 25 crore was reportedly paid, with Rs 10 crore going to K Kavitha through Buchi Babu and Rs 15 crore to Abhishek Bonipally, who obtained shares in Indo Spirits. Vijay Nair played a crucial role in partnering Pernod Ricard, the market leader, with Indo Spirits. Sharath Chandra Reddy allegedly received undue favors during bidding with the help of K Kavitha. Real estate transactions between K Kavitha and Sharath Reddy were reportedly involved, with Sharath selling his agricultural land to provide Rs 14 crore to K Kavitha. Sharath Reddy purportedly made additional donations to K Kavitha under the guise of corporate social responsibility (CSR). K Kavitha allegedly resorted to intimidation and threats to extort money from Sharath Reddy. The arrest of K Kavitha is deemed important as she is allegedly withholding details pertinent to the case.

For the unversed, the BRS leader was questioned about the WhatsApp chats recovered from co-accused Buchi Babu's phone and documents related to a land deal, after which an amount of Rs 100 crore was allegedly paid to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in kickbacks to swing the excise policy for the national capital in favour of a liquor lobby. The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15, and she was in judicial custody in the case.