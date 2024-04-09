Updated April 9th, 2024 at 13:11 IST
'Dutiful Mother': Denied Bail, K Kavitha Seeks Relief on Grounds of Son's Board Exam
Rouse Avenue Court extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till April 23. She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha in her letter to the Court has sought relief from judicial custody citing that her son is preparaing for his board exams, and Kavitha as a "dutiful mother" needs to be present beside him.
"I am a highy qualified person and hence understand the importance of my role while my minot son is preparaing for board exams and aptitude tests. It is a make or break year for my son, from the education perspective. I fear my absence may have a negative impact on him. Therefore, I once again request you to consider my bail request," said K Kavitha in her letter to the Court.
Advertisement
Kavitha said that she is a dutiful mother and that happens to be the most aspect of her life. "Is a mother replaceable," asked K Kavitha in her letter to the Judge.
Being a Woman Politician: Kavitha Writes on Challenges
"Being a woman politician, I am the most victimised in the process, severaly denting my personal and political reputation," said K Kavitha in her letter.
"My personal mobile phone number was displayed on all telivision channels, directly invading my privacy," alleged the BRS leader.
Advertisement
K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended
The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, April 9, extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till April 23, in the money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024.
Advertisement
The matter was heard at the court by Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja.
Advertisement
Published April 9th, 2024 at 13:11 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.