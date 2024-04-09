Advertisement

New Delhi: BRS leader K Kavitha in her letter to the Court has sought relief from judicial custody citing that her son is preparaing for his board exams, and Kavitha as a "dutiful mother" needs to be present beside him.

"I am a highy qualified person and hence understand the importance of my role while my minot son is preparaing for board exams and aptitude tests. It is a make or break year for my son, from the education perspective. I fear my absence may have a negative impact on him. Therefore, I once again request you to consider my bail request," said K Kavitha in her letter to the Court.

Kavitha said that she is a dutiful mother and that happens to be the most aspect of her life. "Is a mother replaceable," asked K Kavitha in her letter to the Judge.

Being a Woman Politician: Kavitha Writes on Challenges

"Being a woman politician, I am the most victimised in the process, severaly denting my personal and political reputation," said K Kavitha in her letter.

"My personal mobile phone number was displayed on all telivision channels, directly invading my privacy," alleged the BRS leader.

K Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended

The Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday, April 9, extended the judicial custody of BRS MLC K Kavitha till April 23, in the money laundering case linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. She was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024.

The matter was heard at the court by Special CBI Judge Kaveri Baweja.