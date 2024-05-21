Advertisement

A viral video captures a shocking incident in Uncha village, Chittorgarh district, where a teacher attacked a groom with a knife. The groom, who was wearing a turban, fortunately escaped with only a minor head injury. The sudden attack caused chaos, leading to police intervention. According to the bride's brother, the incident occurred during the wedding ceremony of Krishna and Mahendra. Shankarlal Bharti, a resident of Uncha, had just presented a gift to the bride when he unexpectedly attacked the groom.

The video went viral on social media.. The video, shared on the X platform with the caption "Wanna be Kabir Singh kinda Kalesh b/w Ex-Boyfriend and Groom on Wedding Stage (The ex bf and Bride were Teacher in same school) Bhilwara RJ," depicts a teacher attacking the groom with a knife.

After the attack, Shankarlal ran away with several friends who also caused trouble for those chasing them. The bride's brother, Vishal Sain, said the incident happened on May 12.

Investigations showed that Shankarlal and the bride, Krishna, had worked together at a Government Primary School. Their past issues might have led to the attack. The police have arrested Shankarlal and his friends.

Social media users compared the situation to scenes from Bollywood films.