'Kaha Tha Na Jaldi Aaunga...': What Kejriwal Said After Coming Out of Tihar

New Delhi: 'I had promised to come back soon, here I am (Maine kaha tha main jaldi aaunga, aa gya)', these were the first words of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal after coming out of Tihar on Friday evening. Earlier in the day, in a big relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him interim bail in a money laundering case to enable him to hit the hustings in the middle of the Lok Sabha polls but barred him from visiting his office or the Delhi secretariat and signing official files unless absolutely necessary for obtaining the lieutenant governor's approval.

Setting him free for 21 days to campaign for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections after 50 days of custody in the money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise scam, the court said he shall surrender on June 2, a day after the last phase of the seven-phase poll gets over.

What Kejriwal Said After Coming Out of Tihar

Kejriwal began his speech raising slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Inquilab Zindabad', and 'Vande Mataram' and said, "I want to thank all of you. You gave me your blessings. I want to thank the judges of the Supreme Court, it is because of them that I am in front of you."

Moreover, Kejriwal credited his release to Lord Hanuman and announced that he would visit the Hanuman temple in Delhi's Connaught Place on Saturday morning. He also launched a veiled attack on the Centre, saying, "We have to save the country from dictatorship".

5 Bail Conditions Set For Kejriwal

Kejriwal cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat during the tenure of his interim bail.

The Court has asked Kejriwal to not sign any official file unless absolutely necessary to obtain the Lieutenant Governor's sanction during the 21-day interim bail period.

Imposing a raft of bail conditions on the embattled AAP leader, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said, "He shall not visit the Office of the Chief Minister and the Delhi Secretariat." "He shall be bound by the statement made on his behalf that he shall not sign official files unless it is required and necessary for obtaining clearance/ approval of the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi," the top court said.

The court has also barred Kejrial from making any comment with regard to his role in the present case.

He can not interact with any of the witnesses. He can not access any official files connected with the case.

Huge Crowd of AAP supporters Welcomes Kejriwal

For the unversed, a huge crowd of supporters gathered outside Tihar jail to welcome the Chief Minister on his release. Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister and AAP leader Bhagwant Mann, party leaders Atishi, and Saurabh Bhardwaj and AAP general secretary Sandeep Pathak accompanied Kejriwal when he was released. The Chief Minister headed to his official residence after he was released from Tihar jail.

Earlier in April this year, AAP MP Sanjay Singh was released on bail from Tihar jail following the top court's order. Singh was released after spending over six months in jail in connection with the excise policy case.

