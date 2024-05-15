'Kahan Hai Khana Humara': IndiGo Passengers in Rajkot Clash With Crew Over Flight Delay, No Food

Advertisement

Rajkot: Rajkot International Airport witnessed a heated scene as passengers clashed with staff of IndiGo Airlines following a delay in the departure of a Mumbai-bound flight. If reports are to be believed, the Rajkot-Mumbai flight was postponed by over two and a half hours, leading to frustration among travellers.

A video capturing the altercation has emerged, showcasing irate passengers venting their frustrations at crew members over the delayed provision of food services.

Advertisement

While IndiGo Airlines is yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, the confrontation underlines the challenges faced by airlines in managing delays and addressing passenger grievances effectively.

Gujarat: Passengers at Rajkot International Airport created a ruckus due to not receiving food on time pic.twitter.com/0xe731YFm4 — IANS (@ians_india)

The incident comes a day after an IndiGo passenger claimed that diabetic patients were forced to eat sugary food amid flight delay.

Narrating her ordeal on X, the passenger, Swati Singh, said, "Indigo flight cancellation cost me $$$$ and the manager's response had no option. What is India's Aviation Minister doing?" In another post she added, "Hi, my pnr is GP5HGY and I had to miss my international flight to Seattle. This is making me wonder if I want to travel to India with an experience like this. Also I have been here since 3 pm and no one ask us even a glass of water at 9:40 they are serving poor quality food."

Advertisement

#poormanagement #indigoairlines #aviationministry #governentofindia #birsamundaairport #pieterelbers #NarendraModi #rahulbhatia #rakesgangwal #amitshah Indigo flight cancellation cost me $$$$ and the manager response was-I have no option. What is India’s Aviation Minister doing? pic.twitter.com/4LtMCVzHv2 — Swati Singh (@swtsingh34)

Singh said that some passengers, who were diabetic patients, were "forced to eat sugary food to keep up with the inconvenience."

Advertisement

Taking note of the incident, the airline said, "Ma'am, this is not the experience we aim to provide our customers. We regret the inconvenience. Please share your PNR with us via DM so we may check this immediately and assist you further. Vandana"

Later, IndiGo issued a detailed clarification, which read,"IndiGo flight 6E 2286 from Ranchi to Delhi was cancelled on May 10, 2024 due to a technical issue. Passengers were provided with refreshments and given the option of a full refund or accommodation based on their needs. All passengers received standard refreshment boxes, and no specific requests were made for a diabetic meal to IndiGo staff at the airport. If any passenger informs us of their dietary needs, we offer them suitable options. Our commitment is to always provide a hassle-free experience to our customers."

Advertisement