Viral News: A video trending on social media platform X shows the glass of the train's AC door being damaged by upset passengers who had been denied access by ticketless passengers.

This incident showcase the petty state of passengers of the Indian Railways in terms of long distance trains.

The viral video comes shared by @gharkekalesh comes with a caption that says, ‘Kalesh b/w Passengers in india railway (train no. 12226 kaifiyaat SF express) over ye bande 3rd ac mai jiski seat reserved hai usko under nhi jaane de rahe so he broke the glass’.

The incident occurred on the Kaifiyat Express (2226 - KAIFIYAT EXP), which operates from Old Delhi to Azamgarh. Though the viral video does not specify the station where the event occurred, it is most likely from Delhi railway station, when passengers were denied boarding the train despite having confirmed tickets by individuals seated near the door with without tickets.

Watch Viral Video Here:

Kalesh b/w Passengers in india railway (train no. 12226 kaifiyaat SF express) over ye bande 3rd ac mai jiski seat reserved hai usko under nhi jaane de rahe so he broke the glass

pic.twitter.com/cBpZ5pFERb — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh)

The viral video was shared on social media X on April 18, 2024. The viral video has gained over 2.5M views so far.

Netizens on the other hand are furious and sharing their thoughts on this disturbing viral video. One comment says, ‘Good step when cop and TTE doesn't do anything.’

Another comment says, ‘AC3 is general these days , AC2 what used to be AC-3 If you can, please avoid railways and drive yourself. It’s not about the government, it’s actually about the paying capacity of people and the kinda people who get to travel in these classes Call me elitist, it’s okay I gave up on railways way back, I drive’.

The entire shocking incident reflects the sad state of passengers travelling in tier 3 reserved-class coaches.