×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

BREAKING| Another Blow to AAP: Kailash Gahlot Summoned by ED in Liquorgate

This comes as a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party has Gahlot becomes the third minister to be investigated by the probe agencies in the liquor policy case.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE
Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The central probe agency has asked Kailash Gahlot to depose before the agency on Saturday, March 30. 

This comes as a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party has Gahlot becomes the third minister to be investigated by the probe agencies in the liquor policy case. 

Advertisement

Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's custody has also been extended by the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28, when the Rouse Avenue Court extended his remand till April 1.  

What is Liquor Scam? 

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government last year after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena into "violation of norms and lapses".

Advertisement

It has been alleged that the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for those. 

 

Advertisement


 

Advertisement

Published March 30th, 2024 at 10:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Data Centres

Microsoft, OpenAI

a few seconds ago
Zee Trims 50% Workforce At Tech Centre in Bengaluru

Zee Layoff

2 minutes ago
Job cuts

Zee Entertainment job cut

3 minutes ago
President Droupadi Murmu is all set to present the Bharat Ratna Awards at the Rashtrapati Bhawan today

Bharat Ratna 2024 Today

8 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Aadujeevitham Goat Scene

9 minutes ago
Jerome Powell

Latest US inflation data

10 minutes ago
Convicted Gangster Mukhtar Ansari Dies of Heart Attack

Mukhtar Ansari Death

11 minutes ago
मुख्‍तार अंसारी की अनसुनी कहानी

Ansari’s Last Rites

12 minutes ago
Former MP Pappu Yadav

Pappu Yadav's New Move

13 minutes ago
TCS

TCS hiring opens

14 minutes ago
Best Vegetarian Sources Of Protein

Veg Sources Of Protein

15 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Camron Green

Virat Kohli and Green

18 minutes ago
Doctor’s Day 2024

Doctor’s Day 2024

22 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BRS Candidate for Warangal Seat Opts Out of Contest, Set to Join Cong

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

22 minutes ago
Huawei Luxeed S7

Huawei on Luxeed S7

25 minutes ago
A still from Woh Bhi Din The

Woh Bhi Din The Releases

27 minutes ago
Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained By Police

India News LIVE

28 minutes ago
Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot Summoned by ED in Liquor Scam Today | LIVE

Kailash Gahlot Summoned

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. UN Responds To Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest

    India News12 hours ago

  2. 5 Movies Ram Charan Turned Down That Proved To Be A Game Changer

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  3. Sanjay Nirupam Exposes Communication Gap in Congress | EXCLUSIVE

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Indian-Origin Delivery Boy Faces Racist in Canada, Video Sparks Debate

    World14 hours ago

  5. 'Is it affecting Hardik? It's possible': Smith on hate towards Pandya

    Sports 14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo