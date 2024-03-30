BREAKING| Another Blow to AAP: Kailash Gahlot Summoned by ED in Liquorgate

Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Kailash Gahlot has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case. The central probe agency has asked Kailash Gahlot to depose before the agency on Saturday, March 30.

This comes as a major blow to the Aam Aadmi Party has Gahlot becomes the third minister to be investigated by the probe agencies in the liquor policy case.

Chief Minister and AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's custody has also been extended by the Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in an excise policy-linked money laundering case and subsequently remanded to the agency's custody till March 28, when the Rouse Avenue Court extended his remand till April 1.

What is Liquor Scam?

The Excise Policy 2021-22 was withdrawn by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government last year after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was recommended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena into "violation of norms and lapses".

It has been alleged that the Delhi government's policy to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for those.

