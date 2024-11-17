Published 22:10 IST, November 17th 2024
Kailash Gahlot Was Forced To Quit Due To Fear of CBI and ED, Now Speaking BJP's Script: AAP
AAP on Sunday claimed that former Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot was put under pressure by the CBI and ED.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
AAP claims former party leader Kailash Gahlot was put under pressure by CBI and ED | Image: PTI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:10 IST, November 17th 2024