sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi Nigeria Visit | Manipur Unrest | Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Kailash Gahlot Was Forced To Quit Due To Fear of CBI and ED, Now Speaking BJP's Script: AAP

Published 22:10 IST, November 17th 2024

Kailash Gahlot Was Forced To Quit Due To Fear of CBI and ED, Now Speaking BJP's Script: AAP

AAP on Sunday claimed that former Delhi Minister Kailash Gehlot was put under pressure by the CBI and ED.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
AAP claims former party leader Kailash Gahlot was put under pressure by CBI and ED
AAP claims former party leader Kailash Gahlot was put under pressure by CBI and ED | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

22:10 IST, November 17th 2024