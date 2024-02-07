Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

Kalaburagi: Student Paraded Half Naked, After Desecration of Ambedkar Statue

A hostel student in Kalaburagi district was made to hold Dr BR Ambedkar’s portrait and allegedly paraded half naked.

Digital Desk
Vandalized Ambedkar statue in Suthari village sparks outrage, swift police action ensues
Kalaburagi: Student Paraded Half Naked, After Desecration of Ambedkar Statue | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Kalaburagi: On allegedly refusing to attend the ‘Ambedkar Puja’ held in the hostel, a hostel student in Kalaburagi district was made to hold Dr BR Ambedkar’s portrait and allegedly paraded half-naked. 

The victim reportedly declined to go to the hostel's weekly "Ambedkar Puja" because of job obligations. When he refused, the victim was allegedly mistreated and attacked by the hostelers. Afterwards, he was allegedly paraded through Kalaburgi's streets, half-naked, and clutching an Ambedkar image.

A case has been registered in Ashok Nagar police station regarding the incident and an investigation is underway.

The event happened soon after demonstrations against the desecration of Ambedkar's statue on Tuesday rocked Kalaburagi.

Late on Monday, vandals had desecrated the statue of Ambedkar at Lumbini Gardens in Kotnoor (D) hamlet, on the outskirts of the city, by decorating it with a garland of shoes.

The next morning, hundreds of people protested in the streets against the action after seeing the damaged statue. The demonstrators were led by several Dalit organisations.

Agitators gheraoed the car of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kanika Sikriwal, twice, and threw stones at a gas bunk owned by BJP city unit president Chandrakanth Patil, demanding the miscreants' immediate arrest.


 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 17:08 IST

