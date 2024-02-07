Kalaburagi: Student Paraded Half Naked, After Desecration of Ambedkar Statue

Advertisement

Kalaburagi: On allegedly refusing to attend the ‘Ambedkar Puja’ held in the hostel, a hostel student in Kalaburagi district was made to hold Dr BR Ambedkar’s portrait and allegedly paraded half-naked.

The victim reportedly declined to go to the hostel's weekly "Ambedkar Puja" because of job obligations. When he refused, the victim was allegedly mistreated and attacked by the hostelers. Afterwards, he was allegedly paraded through Kalaburgi's streets, half-naked, and clutching an Ambedkar image.

Advertisement

A case has been registered in Ashok Nagar police station regarding the incident and an investigation is underway.

The event happened soon after demonstrations against the desecration of Ambedkar's statue on Tuesday rocked Kalaburagi.

Advertisement

Late on Monday, vandals had desecrated the statue of Ambedkar at Lumbini Gardens in Kotnoor (D) hamlet, on the outskirts of the city, by decorating it with a garland of shoes.

The next morning, hundreds of people protested in the streets against the action after seeing the damaged statue. The demonstrators were led by several Dalit organisations.

Advertisement

Agitators gheraoed the car of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kanika Sikriwal, twice, and threw stones at a gas bunk owned by BJP city unit president Chandrakanth Patil, demanding the miscreants' immediate arrest.



