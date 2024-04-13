×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 20:15 IST

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary School to get makeover

Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary School to get makeover

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) The Arvind Kejriwal government has decided to undertake a complete makeover of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Delhi Government Senior Secondary Residential School to provide world-class facilities to the students, a statement said on Saturday.

Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Gautam inspected the school with the officials of the Public Welfare Department and the SC/ST Department on Saturday.

Advertisement

When KISSDGSSRS was established in 2013, there were only three classrooms for the economically weaker students belonging to scheduled caste, backward class and minority communities. Today, there are more than 900 students in the schools, a statement quoted the minister as saying.

The students in the school are provided free-of-cost boarding facilities, suvidha vardi, emergency clothes, books and daily-use supplies. They don't have not pay even a single penny from their pocket, Gautam said.

Advertisement

Currently, 57 per cent of the students in the school belong to Scheduled Castes, 27 per cent belong to Other Backward Classes and 15 per cent belong to minority communities. PTI GVS RHL

Advertisement

Published June 11th, 2022 at 20:15 IST

Arvind Kejriwal

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

3 hours ago
Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused Photos

Bengaluru Blast Terrorist

3 hours ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

3 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

3 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate

#RahulBritishEra

3 hours ago
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully

Russia ICBM Missile

3 hours ago
Father shares his son's playschool fees, post viral

Delhi Based CA

4 hours ago
S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match

Pant's review

4 hours ago
Israel-Gaza War: Palestinian Dies After Israeli Settlers Attack in West Bank

Israel-Gaza conflict

4 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 hours ago
UFC 300 Full Fight Card

UFC 300 preview

4 hours ago
DC beat LSG by 6 wicket

LSG vs DC: Standouts

4 hours ago
Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ISL Update

4 hours ago
Unsplash

Tips For Sensitive Teeth

4 hours ago
haldi

Anti-Ageing Supplements

4 hours ago
Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

4 hours ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Father Gifts His Son A Lamborghini Worth ₹ 5 Crore On His B'day | VIRAL

    India News10 hours ago

  4. MS Dhoni's fan faces the flak for not paying daughters' school fees

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo